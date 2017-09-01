Weekend events impacted by weather

Blurred person with umbrella walking background (Photo: robertiez)

Several events have been canceled in the Kentuckiana area due to today's heavy rains. Check back to this page frequently for updates.

To see the latest forecast, visit our weather page for radars and forecasts.

Cancellations:

Flea Off Market has been canceled for Friday. They will host regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Movie in the Park, hosted by Clarksville Parks and Recreation, has been canceled. The next movie in the park is scheduled for October 6.

Worldfest will be canceled for Friday. It will resume normal operations for the rest of the weekend.

Delays:

Fleur de Flea Vintage Market will start an hour later tomorrow, running 10 - 6 on Saturday.

