Wednesday Derby parties raise money for charities

Derby Party (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On Derby week we get the party started on Wednesday.



“I am super excited,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, Urban League president.



But in Kentuckiana, we party for a purpose. Three different parties are raising money for three different charities.

First stop, the first ever Urban League Derby Gala.

“I'm proud of our community. I think this is the most diverse event in the city,” Reynolds said.



Much to their surprise, tickets for the event sold out almost immediately and they even had to add tables to accommodate more people, a total of 620 people.



“I'm amazed. I'm so thankful. I'm so thankful to Louisville,” Reynolds said.



Then about two blocks away, the 1081 Affair. Two-time Grammy winner Timothy Bloom says raising money for Brendon’s Duffel Bags meant a lot to him. The charity fills duffel bags for kids in foster care.



”They don't have that dignity when they walk into a new home and it's like ahhh...so I think this provides an element for them to have some type of confidence to move into a situation,” Bloom said.



But the fun didn’t stop there. Jocktails, a derby week staple, gathers the best jockeys in the world and puts them to work raising money for other jockeys who have been injured or paralyzed.

“When these Jockeys get hurt they can help with medical bills or anything they need when they're not riding,” said Joey Wagner, JWagner Group.



The parties are full of glitz, glamor and a good time, but most importantly they are a way to give back.

© 2017 WHAS-TV