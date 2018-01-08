Wedding gown business under investigation (Photo: whas)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) –A St. Matthews wedding gown business that shut its doors abruptly is under investigation by St. Matthews police. Several customers allege they were jilted at the altar by the business.



St. Matthews detectives are investing the Crystal Wedding Gown business on Oeshsli Avenue.

it closed without warning last week. Several former customers said they never got their wedding dresses or other services despite paying for them.

If you think you have been a victim of this business you are asked to call the Saint Matthews police department at 893-9000.

