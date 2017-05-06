Weather improves for Kentucky Derby creating more excitement for race day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UPS pilots killed in WV crash
-
Juveniles carjack woman at Galt House
-
McKinney mother warns intruder in a Facebook message
-
One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby
-
7 o'clock weather update
-
Surveillance video of crash at 9th and Main
-
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve
-
Louisville is 'party central' for Derby Eve
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
WHAS Live Video
More Stories
-
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky DerbyMay. 6, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Photos from the 143rd Kentucky DerbyMay. 6, 2017, 8:41 p.m.
-
PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby 143 FashionMay. 6, 2017, 3:53 p.m.