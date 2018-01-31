"We have failed you" councilwoman apologizes to violent crime survivors

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Survivors shared their horrifying stories on Wednesday in front of public officials at Louisville Metro’s Public Safety Committee meeting.

“I was leaving my home for work, I was pistol-whipped, shot and robbed right in the eyes of my four-year-old,” explained Nicole Taylor.

She says she’s still battling the lasting effects of that incident. “Mental issues, financial issues, pain, flashbacks, nightmares, afraid to be outdoors.”

Misty Tweedy heard Taylor’s story, then told her own.

“There's no help for us. When I found out my son was dead, that was it. My life was turned upside down and they offer you once a month counseling, I think once a month counseling is nothing.”

Her son, Jericho Moore, was shot and killed in June 2017. She’s told WHAS 11 News that it’s about time someone heard their pain.



“Finally, someone has heard us, finally someone's listening to us and we may get justice that we need.”



Taylor and Tweedy are survivors who contributed to the Pegasus Institute's Violent Crime Impact Report. Tweedy said they feel left behind by the system and Councilwoman Jessica Green agreed.



“We have failed you, we've done a terrible job of even including you all in the discussion,” Green told them during the committee meeting.



“I apologized to them today because I believe that we have let them down because we have not been inclusive, we have not tried to talk to them to figure out what's working, what's not working and as I said, that ends today,” Green explained.



Now a solution seems closer than ever. Green said the public safety committee is already thinking about ways to get involved.



“We're going to be looking at sister cities that have been successful in their victim efforts, we may be duplicating some of what's out there.”



Tweedy said it's a victory for all who are suffering.



“I can say ‘hey, Jericho, we did this. Hey, every survivor that's gone and dead, we did this. Your parents and loved ones did this.’”

A representative for the Pegasus Institute told WHAS 11 News he's hoping a non-profit will be created to handle some of the financial needs for survivors and wants the city to look into hiring more victim advocate employees, as well.

