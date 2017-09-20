WHAS
Close

Wayside Christian Mission group returns from helping in Houston

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:54 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Eighteen members from Wayside Christian Mission returned from Houston after spending nearly two weeks helping homeowners recover from devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The group spent hours in homes, helping remove debris and drywall to get them ready for the rebuilding process.

This isn't the first-time Wayside Christian has helped with hurricane relief. They did the same kind of work for families after Hurricane Katrina.

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Wayside Christian Mission helps Texas homeowners recover from Harvey

WHAS

Wayside group heads to Houston as part of recovery

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories