Wayside Christian Mission group returns from helping in Houston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Eighteen members from Wayside Christian Mission returned from Houston after spending nearly two weeks helping homeowners recover from devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The group spent hours in homes, helping remove debris and drywall to get them ready for the rebuilding process.

This isn't the first-time Wayside Christian has helped with hurricane relief. They did the same kind of work for families after Hurricane Katrina.

