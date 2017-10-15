WaterStep working to bring clean water to Puerto Rico

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville organization is in Puerto Rico working to get clean water to people who live in the U.S. territory.

Volunteers for WaterStep arrived in Puerto Rico last week.



Puerto Rico's governor says 36 percent of people there still don't have access to safe drinking water.



Waterstep officials are holding training sessions to teach workers on the island how to install and operate water purification systems.



WaterStep officials say the ultimate goal is to install the systems in all 78 areas, bringing safe water for thousands until water systems there are fixed for good.

