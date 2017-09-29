Waterstep sends relief kits to Puerto Rico

One local group is stepping up in a big way to help the folks of Puerto Rico.

Drinking water is always a challenge after natural disasters and a local group called WaterStep knows it.

Thanks to WaterStep, 20 water purification systems are headed to Puerto Rico.

So what do these purification systems do? They're machines that can pull water out of a river, a lake, or a stream, and then the systems can filter that water, put it through a chlorination system, and turn it into safe, drinking water. It means rescue workers in Puerto Rico who learn to use the water purification disaster kits will be able to distribute tens of thousands of gallons of drinking water a day.

"It's a tremendous impact. So imagine you're an emergency worker and you're setting up a clinic, you're setting up a shelter for a group of people or whatever the work is that you're doing, one of the things you can't do is provide a large amount of safe water and this piece of equipment, this disaster kit that we're building up, allows that disaster worker to do that," says Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of Waterstep.

And WaterStep plans to set up training seminars so that the disaster relief workers in Puerto Rico can learn how to use these water purification systems.

This was a partnership between WaterStep and GE Appliances. Right now they're sending 20 water purification kits, but would love to send more. If you would like to donate, you can go to Waterstep.org.

