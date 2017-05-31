Waterfront Wednesday draws crowd despite recent homicide

Waterfront Wednesday crowd (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There was music, beautiful weather, and a heavy police presence at Waterfront Park this evening.



“It's a great environment. Actually, I suggest everybody come on out if you're not doing anything,” said Jody Bryant, who went to Waterfront Wednesday.

Fifteen years strong, Waterfront Wednesday is a Louisville tradition that attracts crowds of people, even days after a shooting that killed one person.



“We're going to continue doing what we've been doing. It's not going to affect the way we do things,” Bryant said.



This friendly, welcoming scene was much different on Memorial Day when police officers surrounded the Big Four Bridge and massive crowds ran after three people were shot and one person was killed. Police said they made it a point to have adequate coverage at this week's event.



“I was born and raised here. I've always felt very safe going anywhere. So it does give you a pause,” said Julie Scoskie, who went to Waterfront Wednesday.



Scoskie said the violence didn't stop her from enjoying the concert but she has changed her normal routine to stay safe.



“Ordinarily I'd just come right after work and park and walk myself but I'm changing my patterns so I came with my friends and their family,” Scoskie said.



Scoskie's friend, Becky Poe, said she considered not coming at all.



“You want to be in a place where you're going to be entertained and have a good time and you just kind of worry that something is going to happen and you don't want to take that chance,” Poe said.



It was a beautiful night to be on the waterfront but memories of the hectic Memorial Day scene still linger.

