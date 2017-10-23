Waterfront parking remains free for now

waterfrontpark1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--You won't have to start paying to park at the Waterfront just yet thanks to a group of local donors.

The plan gives the waterfront the $220,000 it needs to keep parking free.

Mayor Fischer is expected to announce details about the plan Oct.24 at 1:30 p.m.

Waterfront Development Corporation Representatives along with that districts Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith will also be there.

The Waterfront Development Corporation says it needed money because the state dropped its support of $420,000 three years ago.

You may remember earlier this year the board voted to charge $3 to park three hours five days a week.

The board agreed to drop the plan if alternative funding was found.

The group fronting the costs for parking includes business and community leaders.

Their solution could keep you from paying until at least next June.



