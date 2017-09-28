Waterfront parking proposal could keep parking free

Parking near the waterfront

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Parking at Waterfront Park could remain free, at least for another year and it's all thanks to a group of private citizens.

A group of citizens, including business and community leaders, plan to pool around $240,000 out-of-pocket. That money would keep citizens from paying upwards of $3 to park and enjoy the park that sees about $2 million visitors a year.

The Waterfront Development Corporation has been hard-pressed for money since the state dropped its support and $420,000 a year three years ago.



