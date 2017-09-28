WHAS
Close

Waterfront parking proposal could keep parking free

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 3:06 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Parking at Waterfront Park could remain free, at least for another year and it's all thanks to a group of private citizens.

A group of citizens, including business and community leaders, plan to pool around $240,000 out-of-pocket. That money would keep citizens from paying upwards of $3 to park and enjoy the park that sees about $2 million visitors a year.

The Waterfront Development Corporation has been hard-pressed for money since the state dropped its support and $420,000 a year three years ago. 
 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Waterfront Park update: To charge or not to charge?

WHAS

Council member questions Waterfront pay to park decision

WHAS

Waterfront Park was designed to be free, until now.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories