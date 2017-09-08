Waterfront Park update: To charge or not to charge?

Parking near the waterfront

The Waterfront Development Corporation is saying it has no choice but to install parking fees with funding cuts. David Karem was grilled again yesterday on any possible alternatives.

No one can seem to agree on what they might be, so where do we go from here? That is still up in the air.

Members of the budget committee strongly oppose parking fees.They want the development corporation to come up with another option to cover its funding shortfall, but finding common ground does not appear likely anytime soon.

Waterfront Park draws thousands to the riverfront each year, but Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith believes paying to park would drive many of those same visitors away.

"This is the most inclusive and diverse place area in our county. So, this is a critical conversation for all of us," Sexton Smith says.

That conversation continued at Thursday's metro budget committee meeting. Waterfront Development Corporation President David Karem told committee members a 420,000 dollar budget deficit left the board no choice but to vote in favor of paid parking. Governor Bevin vetoed 420,000 dollars for the park in last year's state budget.

Karem also says Metro Council has decreased the park's budget by more than 20 percent over the years, putting his board in a financial pinch.

Other funding ideas were addressed, including increasing the fees for special events or dipping into the more than 13 million dollars in foundation funds to be used as a rainy day expense. Karem says fees for special events have already increased and the money in the foundation is used only for capital improvements and maintenance.

Sexton Smith says the Waterfront Development board needs to bend a little by keeping the park free from parking fees. "Sometimes you have to go to a funding source that's been protected for a long time when you need to. It makes absolutely no sense to balance the budget on the backs of the people for whom this beautiful place was designed," she says.

The Jefferson County attorney asked for a two-week pause in implementing any parking fees. Karem says his hands are tied in waiting to hear back from attorney Mike O'Connell and answering to his board who wants to move forward. Metro Council members continue to work on other plans with the hope of reversing the Waterfront Corporation's decision.

