Waterfront festival to showcase Kentucky craft beers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A portion of Louisville’s Waterfront Park will transform into a giant tap house next month as the Kentucky Guild of Brewers hosts its inaugural Kentucky Craft Bash.

The event, which is expected to attract thousands, is a celebration of the Commonwealth’s booming craft beer industry. More than 30 breweries from across the Bluegrass State will be at the festival, pouring at least one flagship brew and one taproom exclusive. All the beers will be made in Kentucky.

“Being able to show Kentucky craft beer drinkers really what we can do when we flex – that’s the big benefit. They get a chance to experience our quality,” Adam Watson, Board President of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and co-founder of the Louisville-based Against the Grain Brewery, said.

The Commonwealth was home to just five breweries in 2009. Now, there are 14 existing breweries in Louisville alone with 2 more expected to open before the end of the year. Statewide, Kentucky is on pace to open 14 more breweries this year.

“Our production is up by about 20 percent. We grew our workforce by 25 percent last year and we’re on pace to do it again. We are just really evolving and it’s time for us to really just show off how good our product is,” Derek Selznick, Executive Director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers said.

Selznick hopes the Kentucky Craft Bash will give Kentucky’s breweries the opportunity to connect with beer enthusiasts from around the state and region. In addition to more than 30 breweries expected to attend, the event will have live music and food trucks.

The festival is Saturday, June 24 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park Festival Plaza. General admission tickets cost $50 and are available for purchase at www.kycraftbash.com.

