Waterfront Development Corp. moves forward with paid parking plan

Parking near the waterfront

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Waterfront Development Corporation has decided to move forward with plans for paid parking during special events.

That means some of your favorite special events on the Ohio could cost you a little more.

The board has decided to create a committee that will discuss how the paid parking will work, for example, what qualifies as a special event.

They discussed charging $3 to $7 and installing parking machines in the lots, like the ones you see around downtown Louisville already.

There is a total of nine lots on the riverfront.

The board specifically talked about the green lot, that's near the corner of Preston and Witherspoon. That lot could become a one that always charges under this new move because the board says it's often used by people who work downtown and just park there for free and walk to work.

