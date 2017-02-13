Waterfront carjacking victim recalls intense moments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the first time since that sunny weekend afternoon that turned into chaos, one of the victims of an alleged car-jacking near the Big Four Bridge is sharing his story.

Police say 18-year-old Terry Whitehead and a juvenile stole a car from a couple in the Lincoln parking lot of Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon.

The suspects were captured a short time later in the Algonquin neighborhood. While Whitehead made his first court appearance Monday morning, the victim of the carjacking Mike Foster says he's just grateful to be alive as he explains, “He pulls the gun out and points it right at our faces and says get the "F" out of the car and we're like still – no! And then he points the gun at the back driver side window and shoots it out, window shatters.”

Foster told WHAS11 News he was walking back to the Lincoln parking lot at Waterfront Park with a friend this past Saturday when two men approached them as they were getting into the car.

“We both exited at the same time and we walked and looked forward and walked to the tree line and just looked away. They squealed out of the parking lot and we immediately called 911,” he said. “Just minutes after, people were pulling in, other people are leaving – literally kids were walking by literally five minutes after.”

Officers say the suspects sped off, crashed the car and took off running near 18th and Hill Streets in the Algonquin neighborhood.

While filing their report at the Waterfront, Foster says they were asked to jump into a squad car to head to the next scene.

“About 15 minutes after we had got carjacked, there we were seeing the same two guys and the cops asked them to stand in the middle of the street so we can identify them – which we did.”

Whitehead and a juvenile are now in custody facing charges, including robbery, wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading.

“You immediately go to the people that you love and make sure you tell them that you love them,” Foster said.

He said he’s blessed to be alive and unharmed, at least physically. Foster says to everyone trust your gut and remain cautious, even when you think there's too many people nearby.

Foster says his friends was also unharmed.

Whitehead goes back to court on the Feb. 27 and remains in Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

