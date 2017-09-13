Waterfront Botanical Gardens officially breaking ground

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thirty years in the making, Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens project is now moving forward.

On Friday developers will break ground on the 23-acre former city landfill site at Frankfort Avenue and River Road.

The groundbreaking will begin the first phase of the $50 million project which will include the Graeser Family Education Center, a greenhouse and access to Beargrass Creek.

The executive director of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, Kasey Maier says there is still a lot of funding that is needed but she is excited about the project.

“It’s been a really great project to work on. Everybody in the community is supportive—state government, local government, all of the other non-profits—It’s been really wonderful. It’s a little bit of work now and again, but it’s a lot of fun because we are bringing something amazing to Louisville that we’ve needed for a very long time,” Maier said.

The target date for the opening of the education center is Spring 2019 with other phases completed by the mid-2020s.



The groundbreaking is slated for Friday at 10 a.m. at the corner of Frankfort Avenue and River Road.



© 2017 WHAS-TV