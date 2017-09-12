Waterfront Botanical Gardens groundbreaking ceremony happening Sept. 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This Friday there will be a groundbreaking for the Waterfront Botanical Gardens which is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

When all is done, the 23-acre project will cost roughly $50 million.

It will include an education center, gardens, and a pathway connecting the site to Beargrass Creek.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Waterfront Botanical Gardens is this Friday, September 15, at 10 am. It will be at the corner of Frankfort Avenue and River Road. For more information visit. www.waterfrontgardens.org.

