Water main break at 21 and Madison in the Taylor Berry area

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Twenty-first Street is closed between Chestnut and Plymouth Court due to a water main break.

A water main has broken at 21st and Madison. It was reported at 2:19 p.m. The road has buckled at this location, MetroSafe says.

Avoid the area if you can.

