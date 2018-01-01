Water main break in Shelbyville causes road closure, parking lot flooding (Photo: Facebook)

SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – According to a Facebook post from the Shelby County Judge Executive, Hospital Drive and a nearby parking lot have been flooded due to a water main break.

Hospital Drive has been reduced to one lane due to flooding, and drivers are asked to use caution when entering KentucyOne Health Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

The parking lot for Shelbyville Baptist Church is also flooded.

Crews are at the scene to repair the damage.

© 2018 WHAS-TV