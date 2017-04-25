Water Co. says phase one of water main project complete

Louisville Water Company (Photo: Louisville Water Company)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Water Company officials say they have successfully installed a new water main along Eastern Parkway.

Crews installed the new 42-inch water main inside an original pipe made in 1930. Louisville Water said the water is flowing.

Since November, officials said phase one of the project included replacing two miles of pipe from Eastern Parkway and Beargrass Creek near Poplar Level Road to Grinstead Drive near Lexington Road and Cherokee Park.

Louisville Water said they are now focused on the cleanup and restoration phase that includes sidewalk and curb repair, grading and seeding of yards and paving.

They plan to have this work done by June, weather permitting.

Louisville Water will focus on phase two of the project in November. This stretch goes west along Eastern Parkway at Poplar Level Road.

