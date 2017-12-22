What goes in to the picture perfect moment with Santa?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's the photo of the season --smiling children on Santa's lap.
"Some of the things that the parents do are rather entertaining. Let’s just leave it at that," Santa said.
WHAS11 sent a crew into the workshop to find out what makes the perfect picture with Santa.
"Depending on what’s going on and who it’s with there are a lot of different things that we can do to make a difficult situation a lot easier. And to take the picture over the top," Santa said.
Santa will be taking photos at the Mall St. Matthews for the rest of the weekend.
- Saturday December 23: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
- Christmas Eve: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
