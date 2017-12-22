WHAS
What goes in to the picture perfect moment with Santa?

Shay McAlister, WHAS 6:58 PM. EST December 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's the photo of the season --smiling children on Santa's lap.

 

"Some of the things that the parents do are rather entertaining. Lets just leave it at that," Santa said.

 

WHAS11 sent a crew into the workshop to find out what makes the perfect picture with Santa.

 

"Depending on whats going on and who its with there are a lot of different things that we can do to make a difficult situation a lot easier. And to take the picture over the top," Santa said.

 

Santa will be taking photos at the Mall St. Matthews for the rest of the weekend.

  • Saturday December 23: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
  • Christmas Eve: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

 

 

