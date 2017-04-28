SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hours after a police involved shooting, the Shively Police Department released body camera video, capturing the entire exchange.

The five-minute video shows the officer pleading with the suspect to drop his gun just seconds before the officer fires his weapon.

It happened last night in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive near Dixie Highway Thursday evening.

"Just drop the gun and talk to me, drop the gun and talk to me, drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun,” Officer Chad Kolter said to the suspect after arriving at the scene.

Less than a minute later, Kolter spots the subject, seated in a shed behind the home.

He said, "Code three. Got one at gunpoint. He's got a gun to his head. Just drop the gun and talk to me."

Police said the call came in as a suicide threat. They report William Bordeau made the call. Bordeau lived at the residence where police responded.

Officer Kolter responded alone, even though police said that would typically be a two-man call.

You can hear Kolter pleading with Bordeau to drop his weapon, saying, "Drop the gunman, drop the gun. Drop it."

Kolter fired his weapon five times and hit Bordeau in his arm and leg. The officer said he shot the suspect when the suspect aimed his gun at the officer.

Bordeau was apologizing to the officer, as Kolter called for help.

Neighbors said they heard the gunshots and then watched the scene unfold in disbelief.

"All of the sudden I see all of these police running across the street and I thought oh my god what's happened,” Wilma Blaklay, who lives across the street said.

Kolter's body cam shows the moments when LMPD officers arrived on scene. They were quick to secure the weapon found on Bordeau.

"It’s very important to note that none of us in law enforcement, nobody goes out and wants to fire their weapon,” Sgt. Josh Myers with the Shively Police Department said.

LMPD is handling this investigation of the incident. Kolter will remain on paid leave until it is complete.

Police said Bordeau may face criminal charges.

