CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Minutes after an off-duty Metro Corrections officer was shot inside his Clarksville home, cameras were there for the search for the suspect. Live PD, which broadcasts on A&E certain weekend nights, has been met with criticism and equal amounts of applause.

Some say it shows transparency others say it’s dangerous and hinders investigations. Saturday, the show’s center point was in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Broadcast on national television as its unfolding- a Clarksville home invasion turned shooting. The shooting victim was an off-duty Metro Corrections officer.

"Right now I don’t even have any info on the victim. All I know is that he was shot and he was down. He did ask for EMS to expedite,” Jeffersonville Officer Susan Woodard said on the show.

The Jeffersonville Police Officer was working with a camera crew from A&E's Live PD when she got the call.

The show follows several different police departments throughout the country, going live when the officers respond.

"Did the witness say where the shooter was at? If they left on foot," Woodard asked an officer on scene. The officer responded, "They left on foot. She said that she thought he ran out the backyard and jumped the fence."

As the injured officer was rushed to University Hospital and first responders gathered outside the ER, the show followed the search for the suspect.

People at home were seeing what police were seeing, and some were even watching from Southern Indiana.

"The first time I saw the show is because there was a situation in Jeffersonville and that made me watch it. I wanted to see what was going on in my little city,” Don Williams, who lives in Jeffersonville, Indiana, said.

Williams said he watches the show with skepticism.

He said, "With so much reality TV on right now, what’s real and what’s not?"

Despite the doubt, the show claims to provide unfiltered access, even in dangerous situations like the shooting.

Jail FOP President Tracy Dotson said, “We are tremendously thankful that it went the way that it did, ‘cause it could have gone much worse.” The injured officer was hit in the shoulder, and released from the hospital early Sunday morning.

The show ended when the K-9 search party came up empty handed. Woodard tells the cameras, "We did not locate a suspect”.

Even with so much of the investigation broadcasted, 24-hours after it happened, there are still more questions than answers in the case.

Clarksville police said they have talked to at least one person of interest but they have not confirmed if that person is a suspect in the case or if they will be facing any charges. They also have not confirmed if they are looking for other suspects.

