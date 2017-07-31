Senate Republican leaders' new health bill would let insurers sell…
Jeff Sessions: Authorities charged more than 400 people in health care…
Driver snaps photo of soldier saluting funeral procession in pouring rain
Updated 1:13 PM. EDT
Forecast
More heat and humidity today with our storm chances increasing to end the week!More heat and humidity today with our storm chances increasing to end the week! The heat and humidity will stay locked in today with highs in the low 90s and heat indices around the 100 degree mark so slow it down during the hottest part of the day! A few storms may break out late today, mainly north of the Ohio River. A cold front will slide through the region Friday with more storms before we improve conditions and less the humidity this weekend!
10 minutes ago
News
Money for local nonprofits: WHAS11 and TEGNA are on your sideMoney for local nonprofits: WHAS11 and TEGNA are on your side We are very fortunate to have so many fantastic non-profit organizations doing great work in Kentuckiana. WHAS11 and our parent company TEGNA, know it’s difficult to provide needed services to our community when budgets are so tight.
1 day ago
Nation-World
Verizon data from 6 million users leaked onlineVerizon data from 6 million users leaked online Personal information including phone numbers, names and PIN numbers of some Verizon customers was accidentally made public online, according to reports.
18 hours ago
Local
Teen's $100,000 dream project fun for everyoneTeen's $100,000 dream project fun for everyone Summer is in full swing for kids across Kentuckiana, but kids in Hardin County with disabilities are often left sitting on the sidelines. Rachel Ritchie is hoping to change that by fulfilling a lifelong dream of a park that’s fun for everyone.
15 hours ago
Crime
Suspect in Plainview shooting in custody after standoffSuspect in Plainview shooting in custody after standoff The suspect in a shooting was placed into custody after a standoff at his home.
4 hours ago
Great-Day-Live
We're floored by the styles at Michael's Floor CoveringWe're floored by the styles at Michael's Floor Covering Even as the styles of flooring change over the years, there's always something for your taste and budget at Michael's Floor Covering. Visit them at their location at 8010 National Turnpike in Louisville, KY. Find more information on their services by going to MichaelsFloorCoverings.com , or calling 502-636-0204.
Local
ISP: Ind. man burglarizes storage unit that belongs to trooperISP: Ind. man burglarizes storage unit that belongs to trooper DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A Jasper, Ind. man was placed under arrest on Wednesday after burglarizing a storage unit that was rented by an Indiana State Police trooper.
1 minute ago
Great-Day-Live
Young female athletes train to take care of their bodiesYoung female athletes train to take care of their bodies Baptist Healthcare is offering an event designed to help young female athletes learn about their bodies and how to take care of themselves during training to become star athletes. The 5th annual Youth Female Athlete Seminar will be Monday, July 31, 2017 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Baptist Health Performance Training in Jeffersontown, KY. Find more information at BaptistHealthPerformanceTraining.com .
2 minutes ago
Great-Day-Live
UPS can deliver you a college degree, without the student loan debt!UPS can deliver you a college degree, without the student loan debt! Can you believe that over 44 million Americans have student loan debt? But students are getting the chance to avoid adding to that number by working at UPS. UPS supervisor Kendall Bickett and recruiting manager Dan Thomas talk about the opportunities they can offer students. The UPS Hiring Blitz is Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 8203 National Turnpike in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more information at UPSJobs.com .
4 minutes ago
Great-Day-Live
Stylist Andre Wilson shows off the moves that helped him win 'Let's Dance Louisville'Stylist Andre Wilson shows off the moves that helped him win 'Let's Dance Louisville' Not long ago, Andre Wilson came out as one of the winners in "Let's Dance Louisville", a dance competition among local celebrities helping raise money for a local charity. Thanks to Andre for attempting to teach Terry some rhythm and moves.
5 minutes ago
Great-Day-Live
Bring in the dancing mermaids, the nautical Forecastle Festival is hereBring in the dancing mermaids, the nautical Forecastle Festival is here Organizers put the finishing touches on the Waterfront before the crowds converge for the big weekend of music. Joining the party this year will be 12 mermaids to keep you dancing, thanks to stylist Andre Wilson. He joins GDL along with Mo McKnight Howe from Forecastle to talk about the preparations that have gone into this year's festival designs. The 15th Annual Forecastle Festival runs June 14 – 16, 2017 at Louisville's Waterfront Park. Details are at ForecastleFest.com .
8 minutes ago
Great-Day-Live
Louisville Free Public Library helps prove how "Heroin Hurts Louisville"Louisville Free Public Library helps prove how "Heroin Hurts Louisville" In 2016, 285 people in Jefferson County died of a drug overdose, as those numbers have continued to quadruple over the last 10 years. The city has responded with several local initiatives, including the new "Heroin Hurts Louisville" series at the Louisville Free Public Library. The two classes scheduled are on Tuesday, June 18, 2017 at the Main Library downtown, and Saturday August 5th at the Southwest branch on Dixie Highway. Register by calling 502-574-1623.
9 minutes ago
Nation-Now
London fire chief: No more survivors expected
Nation-Now
Trump fires back on Twitter: 'Comey is a leaker!'
Nation-Now
Warriors dethrone Cavaliers, capture NBA title with 129-120 win
Nation-World
Vatican sets trial for 2 ex-administrators of hospital
Nation-Now
Cherishing stuff with a photo can help you let go of it
Nation-World
Sessions: More than 400 charged for health care fraud
News
Seniors: Get your $10 lifetime National Parks pass before the August price hike
Nation-World
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods
Nation-World
Digging resumes at site where remains found in search for 4
Nation-World
Chinese political prisoner Liu Xiaobo dies at age 61
Nation-World
Senate Republican leaders' new health bill would let insurers sell…
Trending-Today
Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
Nation-World
#kellycards: Kellyanne Conway sparks a new meme
Nation-World
Google Earth becomes part of a neighborhood feud
Nation-Now
Man belts out national anthem over intercom at Missouri Wal-Mart
Entertainment
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Charlotte Waffle House
Nation-World
McConnell rolling out new GOP health bill to uncertain fate
Politics
Bernie Sanders on 2020 presidential run: 'I am not taking it off the table'
News
KFC launches website with fried chicken clothing and other apparel
Verify
Verify: Turning off or leaving on your AC in the summer?
News
38 mins ago 12:45 p.m.
Seniors: Get your $10 lifetime National Parks pass before the August price hike
-
Nation-World
47 mins ago 12:36 p.m.
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods