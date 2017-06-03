Warrant issued for Ky. lawyer convicted in disability scheme

Eric Conn (Photo: Pike County Detention Center, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The FBI asking for the public’s help in locating a former Floyd County, Kentucky disability lawyer who they say may be on the run.

The U.S. District Court issued a warrant Saturday for Pikeville native, 56-year-old Eric Conn after authorities say he removed his electronic monitoring device while on bond.

According to a report, Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million social security fraud scheme and was on bond until his sentencing in July.

Conn was indicted in 2016.

If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000.

