Warning issued about counterfeit bills in western Kentucky

A sheet of rare and sought after star notes is seen after the phase of production where the new 100 USD bills are applied with a serial number, and a US Federal Reserve seal. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - State police have issued a warning about counterfeit bills being circulated in western Kentucky.



According to Trooper Corey King, Independence Bank says several $100 and $20 counterfeit bills have been accepted by businesses in Daviess, Webster, and McCracken counties.



Police said in a statement that the fake bills are very realistic, but they are all marked on the back "for motion picture use only."



Similar complaints were made in Lexington late last year. Police there issued a warning in December that several counterfeit bills had been passed in recent weeks that looked real but were marked "for motion picture use only."



Anyone with information about counterfeit money is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.