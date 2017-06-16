Warm temperatures keeping local shelters busy

Haven House in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A week away from summer the mercury is rising and so is the demand at local shelters.

There's no denying it's hot outside, and while it's easy enough for most of us to cool off, the warmer temperatures can cause serious issues for the homeless.

Since the mid 90’s Haven House has taken in anyone, for any reason.

On a typical week about 40 people stay there, but with the temperatures hovering in the 90’s their resources are stressed.

“We try to make it with what we have,” said Barbara Anderson. “Right now we have 96 people. Last week we had 83. I just got a call from a woman from Louisville with a 6-year-old, and she’s on her way over.”

For people like Tarsha Coles, Haven House is an opportunity for a fresh start.

“It’s a blessing,” said Coles. “I’m not on the street. I’m a recovering addict, so I’m not around drugs. It’s safe for me and my son.”

Coles, and her son are happy to share this sleeping space with people from similar situations, but lately, she admits it’s been a little cramped.

“It’s like a family thing,” said Coles. “We all try to pitch together and help each other out, but a lot of people have been coming in the last couple of days.”

“It’s the heat I guess,” said Anderson. “People are figuring out it’s too hot to sleep outside or they have run out of room wherever they are. It’s putting a strain on everything, food, money, everything.”

While supplies are dwindling closing the doors isn’t an option without a viable alternative for everyone who calls Haven House home.

“We’re a homeless shelter that doesn’t embody a put people in, put people out kind of attitude,” said Coles. “We want this to be the last place somebody is homeless.”

If you’d like to help the people at Haven House, click here.

