WANTED: Bank robbery in Hillview

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Pioneer Village Police are asking the public to help them identify the man in the photo, who robbed the PBI Bank on September 26 in Hillview before fleeing on foot.

The same suspect was seen at the United Bank in Hebron Estates soon after but left the bank without performing another robbery.

This person should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the City of Hillview Police regarding the PBI Bank Robbery and the City of Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds for the attempted robbery at the United Bank in Hebron Estates at 502-957-3800.

