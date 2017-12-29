Walmart employees raise thousands for Norton Children's Hospital

Walmart is cutting some back-office jobs (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Walmart and Sam’s Club associates raised over $100,000 for Norton Children's Hospital during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

The fundraising efforts are part of a broader national effort that raised more than $35 million in support of the 170 member hospitals across the country.

This year, associates raised $106,128 for Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

“There is a great sense of community when our associates and our customers can rally around a cause we all believe in,” said Rob Cahill, Louisville Walmart Store Manager.

The donation supports the Norton Children's Hospital Pediatric Trauma Center, the only pediatric trauma center in the western half of Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Children receive treatment for a variety of injuries, including gunshot wounds, abuse, crash injuries and musculoskeletal and spinal, as well as head and traumatic brain injuries.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 30 years.

