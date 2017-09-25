Wall collapse injures three children at Catholic mixer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Three children were injured at Saint Andrew Academy over the weekend when a wall collapsed in the school’s gymnasium. The students were attending a mixer for local Catholic schools.

Witnesses said several young people were trying to climb the wall when it collapsed, injuring two sixth-grade boys and one sixth-grade girl. One father told WHAS11 his 11-year-old son suffered serious lacerations on his head and body that have left him temporarily unable to walk or eat.

The Archdiocese of Louisville said all three students were released from the hospital by Sunday morning.

“An investigation is underway to determine why the wall failed. Until the damage is fixed and inspected, the gym at Saint Andrew Academy will be closed,” the Archdiocese told WHAS11 Monday in a written statement.

The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department discovered a major structural flaw in the toppled concrete blocks; the wall did not have any masonry ties anchoring it to its wooden backing. “It was pretty much freestanding,” described one firefighter.

The three children injured in the incident attend Saint Nicholas and Notre Dame Academies. The Archdiocese said it would make counselors available to students and parents who want to talk about the incident.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s account of the accident can be read below:

Father Chuck Walker, pastor of Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, which operates Saint Andrew Academy, expressed gratitude to the parent chaperones and first responders who were so helpful and responsive during the incident. He also stated that school counselors will be present to any parents and students who have questions about the incident or wish to talk about it.

