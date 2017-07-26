Waggener hoping track will give students advantage in sports and life (Photo: WHAS11)

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Feet trek across the black surface making their way around the track at Waggener High School. One pair of feet belong to the speedy Tymeitha Tolbert, sprinting across the surface in a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

"It brought up an adrenaline rush, like 'I should have had this in high school' type of thing," she said. "I should have had this."

Tolbert has crossed the finish line first many times, winning a state championship as a student at Waggener High School in 2015. Wednesday morning, she returned to her alma mater to once again cross the finish line—the first finish line at Waggener's new track.

"At state, I was like, 'Give us a track. Waggener needs a track. Somebody needs to give us a track,'" she said.

"It feels awesome. It's got a great cushion to it," Waggener Athletic Director Jamie Dumstorf said. "I've actually had a sneak preview. I ran a few laps on it myself."

The new track is the result of a group effort among Waggener High School, JCPS, the city of St. Matthews, Louisville Metro Council and several local sponsors to give students a much-needed training ground.

"We've heard about it for years to come and that it was on the way," Waggener boys track head coach said. "It's actually here and we can physically step on it. It's amazing."

While the track is expected to give students a competitive advantage, school coaches and alumni hope this new addition to the community will also help students stay out of trouble.

"After the last bell of the day and they've dismissed from class, I want them involved," Dumstorf said.

"I just feel like if we had more stuff like this in our community for kids and young adults growing up, I feel they wouldn't have time to get in trouble," Tolbert said. "They wouldn't have time to get hurt or time to be dropping out and doing stuff they're not supposed to."

"They're hopping the fence to get a workout in," Thompson said. "That's not trouble there. That's what you want."

According to school officials, the track will be open to the public.

