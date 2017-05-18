Vulgar images painted on North Oldham High School (Photo: provided)

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Staff members were able to cover up most of the vulgar graffiti on North Oldham High School. Unfortunately, one spot stayed up for most of the day because it was on the third floor and was hard to reach. It was later removed.

Oldham County police are reviewing security footage and asking students and parents to come forward with any information.

The school said the person or people responsible will face prosecution and any appropriate disciplinary action. They will also be charged for the cleanup costs of removing the graffiti.

