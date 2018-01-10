Vote to take place for Metro Council president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A change in leadership could happen at Metro Council.

David Yates, who has served two terms as Metro Council President says he does not want the position any longer.

David Yates says he's upheld his commitment to a two-term presidency and is filing reelection only to serve as the District 25 representative.

Yates released a statement Wednesday saying his passion for public service and commitment to people in South Louisville has never been stronger.

One council member who's made it clear he wants to be Metro Council President is Democrat David James.

James has served on the council since 2010.

He currently represents the central business district, as well as old Louisville and the California, Algonquin, and Smoketown neighborhoods.

James says two big issues he will address as Metro Council President would be public safety and the cities budget.





