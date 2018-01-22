Jefferson County High School Assistant Principal by day and songwriter by night, that's the story of Greg Wilson. He's recently entered a songwriting contest and needs your votes! You can vote for Greg Wilson's song "Music" in the Nashville Songwriters Top 40 contest through the end of February. The website is NashvilleSongwriters.com. You can also find Greg on Facebook, just search "Greg Wilson Songs".

© 2018 WHAS-TV