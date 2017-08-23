Vote expected Wednesday on Waterfront parking

Parking near the waterfront

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Waterfront Development Board is expected to vote on Wednesday on a proposal that would put parking fees in place Wednesday through Sunday.

But Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says while he supports recommendations to charge for special event parking, he doesn't support charges on certain days of the week.

A committee is recommending that drivers be charged $3 to $5 to park.

© 2017 WHAS-TV