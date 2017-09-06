Volunteers rebuilding local wetlands

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two dozen volunteers are working together to rebuild two wetlands for Kentuckiana.

The volunteers, many of whom are Bellarmine environmental studies students, have recreated two wetlands on the large Earth and Spirit Center property in the Highlands. They're some of the largest urban wetlands in Louisville.



The group had help from a man who has designed and built nearly 2,000 wetlands across the world.



While they had part of the wetlands done last week, today the groups added hedges, shrubs, trees and other plants that are native to Kentuckiana.

“We're restoring these to improve water quality, to help the environment by improving the habitat for wildlife. These wetlands were farmed for many years and were filled in. They were drained with ditches. They're no longer being farmed and were available for wetland restoration,” said Tom Biebighauser, a wetland ecologist.

The Earth and Spirit Center partnered with St. Agnes school, Bellarmine and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, among other organizations, to make this project a reality.

