Volunteers plant flags during Eastern Cemetery cleanup

MAY 28, 2017; Volunteers plant flags on graves in Eastern Cemetery after annual cleanup efforts. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This Memorial Day weekend dozens of people from Kentuckiana turned off the grill, and put their long vacations on pause, to celebrate the real reason for the holiday and honor fallen American heroes.

Abandoned in the early 1990’s, Friends of Eastern Cemetery have faced an uphill battle to clean up the abandoned cemetery since 2013.

“We were scrambling to get the grass cut because it was 4 feet throughout the whole cemetery,” Andy Harpole said.

Cutting through the weeds Harpole has found long forgotten headstones while helping others find a sense of purpose.

“Everybody I guess has their own personal reason of why they come out to an abandoned cemetery and work through heat and pretty wild elements,” Harpole said.

“My grandfather served in Vietnam,” said George Davis IV. “My father was a Marine. It means a lot to me to be able to give respect and honor those who have fought for our country.”

This Memorial Day weekend local athletes like George Davis IV stood shoulder to shoulder with the Friends of Eastern Cemetery to give thanks to America’s fallen.

“We get a lot of older folks that come out to do this,” Harpole said. “To see the younger folks come out, and see them taught the respect, and how important it is to honor our fallen soldiers is very inspiring.”

Instilling in volunteers young and old a message that will last a lifetime.

“Take a little bit of time to think about and have gratitude for the people that have worked so hard, fought, and given their lives to make this country what it is today,” Harpole said.

With each flag these memorials move one step closer towards the future of Eastern Cemetery while honoring a sacrifice that will never be forgotten

For more information on Friends of Eastern Cemetery click here: https://www.facebook.com/Friendsofeasterncemetery/

