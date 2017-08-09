Volunteers of America expanding services (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As the opioid epidemic continues to impact families across Kentuckiana, Volunteers of America is expanding its addiction recovery services.



The facility will offer transitional living facilities for men, pregnant women and mothers who have completed full-time residential treatment but are still receiving outpatient services.

"It is a safe and sober community where they can build a community together to support one another as they continue to make progress in their plans of recovery. So, while they're here they can go to school and work jobs and live in this environment where they can raise their families in a safe, sober setting,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America.



Volunteers of America serves more than 20-thousand people every year across Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana.

