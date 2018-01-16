Volunteers needed for homeless count

Homeless man (Photo: whas)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Coalition for the Homeless is asking for your help for this year's homeless count.



It is an annual event to verify the number of people sleeping outdoors in Metro Louisville. That number helps organizations plan on how to allocate resources throughout the year.



Volunteers will have to attend a training session on Jan. 24 before the count on the morning of Jan. 25.

If you are interested in helping, click here to sign up.

© 2018 WHAS-TV