Volunteers hand out care packages to homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As cooler temps hover over Kentuckiana, volunteers are making sure homeless individuals are staying warm.

Cameron Reas and Ashley Schneider took to several streets in the city to hand out bags full of warm clothes, giving them to homeless men and women.

Both handed out 30 bags complete with gloves, toboggans and sweatshirts.

The two say they plan to have similar outings during the holiday season.

