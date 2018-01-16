Volunteers continue home meal deliveries despite cold conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We haven't had the best driving conditions this week, but for Lisa Thompson, the reward is worth the risk.



"I enjoy helping others," she said behind the wheel.



Twice a week she's considered a miracle worker on four wheels. Thompson is one of 200 volunteers for Senior Care Experts who hand-deliver meals to those who can't leave their homes.



"It's just an important service. These people rely on the meals. They rely on the contact with the people who deliver. It's just an extremely important service," she told WHAS11.



The need for more people like Thompson is greater than ever. Not only does the snow keep some volunteers from venturing out, but many are enjoying the winter in warmer climates leaving others to pick up the tab.



"It really expands your horizons. It allows you to develop relationships with these wonderful people," Thompson said.



Part of Thompson's heart belongs to 93-year-old Roy Ricketts. "I just feel so grateful to her and her feeling of responsibility as a volunteer," Ricketts said.



Thompson can overlook the snow because she knows people are relying on her deliveries. Even in the coldest of conditions, she warms a lot of hearts.



For more information on volunteer opportunities with Senior Care Experts, you can call (502) 896-2316.

