Volunteers build wheelchair ramp for teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville teenager battling a mysterious illness is getting help from the community to make his return home a little easier.



Volunteers from Southeast Christian Church spent the morning at the home of Shane Roof, building a wheelchair ramp.

Shane became ill while cutting the grass in May and was left paralyzed. While he has some mobility back, he's still in a wheelchair. Shane will be coming home next week after several weeks at Frazier Rehab

The family had already bought a used ramp for their home, but needed some help installing it. That's when the volunteers stepped up to help.

"We're excited to help and obviously not just support them in this, but then say what else can we do to help this family along the way. They really are our neighbors, and this isn't going to be the last thing they need. As a matter of fact, it's probably one of the first,” Heath Barth, pastor, said.

