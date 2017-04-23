Volunteers breeze through Thunder cleanup at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The 28th Thunder Over Louisville is complete and now our eyes are turning towards the Kentucky Derby Festival. But it takes so much work to restore Waterfront Park to its clean condition.

The Kentucky Derby Festival estimates more than 250,000 people on both sides of the river participated in the 2017 Thunder Over Louisville and that makes for the quite the clean-up.

Sam Ellis, President, and CEO of Jim Reynolds Asphalt tells us, “This year didn't take much time at all because the people that were here were very decent in putting their trash in the cans, it was amazing. When we looked at the Great Lawn after Thunder was over, we didn't see any trash and we've never seen that happen before.”

Volunteers say many of the teardown crews come in soon after the fireworks.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling is a family owned business and employees there tell WHAS11 that close to 800 portable toilets, or “Thunder Pots” as they're called, were set out for the event. Those were equipped with enough toilet paper to stretch from Louisville to Indianapolis and back, with miles to spare.

Ellis adds, “It’s not always me taking, but hey let me give back something as well.” Volunteers say the weather caused attendance to dip compared to years past, but that also made the clean-up process much smoother.

Ellis states, “We've been coming down here since 1999 to help get the waterfront to how it used to be before Thunder came.”

From the young to young at heart, lending a helping hand knows no bounds.

Ericka Herd, Head Coach for the Jeffersonville High School Girls Track Team brought her members to help out at Waterfront Park. “I feel like it teaches our program about humility, the importance of picking up trash, as you can see some people don't have the best of manners, but more than anything, it's about community service,” Herd said.

As we gear up for all of the Waterfront activities that will follow you're urged to remember to do your part; clean up after yourself, follow Metro rules and help us all keep this area as pristine as possible.

Chow Wagon invades the waterfront Thursday, April 27, leading all the way up to Derby. It ends on Friday, May 5.

© 2017 WHAS-TV