Visitors outraged over feces in Elliot Park bathrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Elliot Park off of 28th and Broadway is like a second home for Cecil Nance, but he said recently, the bathroom conditions are making his stomach turn.



“I'm sick of it, I've had enough,” Cecil explained. “Feces on the ground, nasty dirty toilets, urine all on the floor, it's disgusting.”



Cecil told WHAS 11 News he's there nearly every day cleaning up the mess left behind by fellow park visitors.



“It's just sad to see the condition that the bathroom and stuff is in when you've got little kids down here every day.”



He’s calling out city employees, who he claimed are never around.



“We clean this park up almost every day, we clean it up. Metro Parks they don't come up here maybe once a month,” he said.



Marty Storch with Louisville Metro Parks said just the opposite. He told WHAS 11 News that staff members are at every park, once a day, cleaning up.



“We have 300 restrooms that we're trying to maintain on a daily basis, and things do happen when you have general public restrooms that are open, approximately, let's just call it 24/7,” Storch explained.



Storch said it’s too expensive to renovate some of these old bathrooms.



“I wish I had a magic wand that I could just waive it and say Elliot Square is going to be perfect, but the fact is, there is no magic wand,” Storch said.



Nance said he feels overlooked by city leaders.



“Some of the saddest stuff I've ever seen in my whole entire life,” Nance explained.



He believes Elliot Park is a safe place for kids, and it should be a clean place, too.



Storch said the park may have been missed when our cameras were out there on Monday because it was a busy weekend and staff got busy, but he said the mess will be cleaned up by Tuesday.

