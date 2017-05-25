Visitation for Dequante Hobbs happening at 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Visitation services for Dequante Hobbs Jr. will be held Friday.

Dequante was just seven-years-old and a student at Wellington Elementary School.

He was killed by a stray bullet last weekend.

Dequante was sitting at a table playing on his tablet and eating a snack when a fight broke out in his neighborhood.

Shots were fired and he was hit.

The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 26 at the G.C. Williams Funeral Home.

The funeral will be May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center.

No arrests have been made in Dequante's case.

If you have any information call 574-LMPD.

