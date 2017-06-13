Viral Video shows serenity overdose turned violent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A viral Facebook video gives worrisome insight into the country’s drug epidemic. ABC 36 first reported Friday night four men overdosed on a drug called Serenity at a Lexington strip mall.

Now, video of a violent outburst during that OD has been seen across the country. It is the latest example of a national drug problem that is not just bound to heroin and opioids.

Lexington first responders say they are out on calls like the Friday Serenity overdose all the time. A Facebook video seen almost 700,000 times shows the scary moments Friday when, according to police, four people overdosed on the drug, a synthetic marijuana.

Police say one man tried to bite officers and put his head through a window. Officers say they had to taze the man twice before they could get him under control and to the hospital. These can be scary calls for officers and firefighters to respond to.

“We treat these runs just like we treat any other. We try to make sure our firefighters are safe and the real hazard most of the time is to the person who’s using the drugs,” Batallion Chief Joe Best said.

Sergeant Jervis Middleton says synthetic marijuana is not new, but it has hit Lexington hard over the last couple months.

“It reconfirms the idea of don’t use drugs, you know, you just don’t know what ingredients are ultimately in it,” Sergeant Middleton said.

As he got ready to fly to Tennessee, emergency room doctor Ryan Stanton told ABC 36 it might be called synthetic marijuana, but it does not act like the real thing. It causes hallucinations and psychosis.

“This can last days. Severe psychosis, agitation for days,” Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says Serenity is cheap so dealers are targeting the homeless and those with lower income. He says when he started seeing cases in the ER, people touted synthetics as safe alternatives to drugs.

“There’s no such things and these are in many ways are more dangerous than some of those drugs, especially marijuana,” Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says without getting addicts help, we will just continue seeing a change in the substance of choice.

Lexington first responders say it is very important you not approach someone you think might be overdosing. Instead, call 911 to get help.

