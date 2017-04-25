Violent video surfaces, JCPS Board discusses discipline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A graphic video that lawyers claims shows a known bully attacking another student. They say the bully had a friend video tape it so it could be posted on social media.



WHAS11 took the video to Jefferson County School Board Member Linda Duncan.

“Are we putting our money where it needs to be to help address these emotional problems that these kids are bringing that produce these kinds of assaults and events that you see there?” Duncan said.



Lawyers say the video was recorded in a Crosby Middle School bathroom, a school that has struggled with bullying and overcrowding issues. And according to the numbers, the district is having to discipline students much more frequently than last year. In a report presented to the board, 68 percent of schools have seen an increase in suspensions this year compared to last.

“Until we recognize that reality and deal with it in other ways we are not going to solve the problem,” Duncan said.



And Duncan says the board is not addressing the problem head on, based on comments made by some board members that dealt with comparing disciplinary action taken on white students compared to African American students.

“African American kids and white kids did not misbehave at different levels. The difference is purely the result of unconscious or conscious racism--institutionalized racism,” said Dr. Chris Kolb, JCPS board member during a board meeting.



“We tend to try and sugarcoat the problems that we do have,” Duncan said.



The numbers presented to the board showed that 38 African American students with disabilities were suspended for 11 days or more this year compared to 6 students of other races. And Duncan says the board is missing the mark.

“When we pretend like it's just a reporting issue or it's just people holding some groups more accountable than other groups--until we stop doing that we are never going to be able to dig in and solve with these issues are that the kids are bringing to school with them,” Duncan said.

Lawyers will be filing the lawsuit dealing with this video Wednesday morning. They say they will be suing various staff members of Crosby Middle

