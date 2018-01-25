Violent discussion leads to student arrests

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- In Henry County, Kentucky, two high school students were suspended yesterday.

Officials say the STUDENTS were overheard making comments regarding violence at the school.

According to the Henry County public schools website, those students were taken into custody last night.

School was not canceled today, but local law enforcement was on campus to make sure students and parents felt safe.

A letter from the superintendent went home with students today.



