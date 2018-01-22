Violent crime survivors want voices hear in Metro Council meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The numbers are staggering.

More than 1,000 people killed by gun violence in Louisville in the last 15 years.

More than 3,000 people were shot and survived but not without a long road to physical and emotional recovery.

The numbers came out later last year as part of the Voices of Survivors: Louisville Metro Violent Crime Impact Report.

In the last 22 days since that report was released, 20 more people have been shot with 10 of them dying.

A group of survivors gathered Monday to get the attention of the Metro Council Public Safety Committee.

They say the city needs more resources for the Victim Services Unit within Louisville Metro Police that will keep them informed as their cases move through the court system and provide financial help.

Rochelle Turner lost her son in April 2017 in a double homicide and so far, no one has been arrested.

Turner made a plea to the city.

"Council hear what we are saying. This hurts us. It does. Ricky is no longer here. He has five kids and we are going through a lot. We want y'all to hear us and to care and to do what you know is right.”

Councilwoman Jessica Green says she hears that plea and is inviting victims and survivors to be heard at the first public safety committee meeting of the year.

Since that report was released, Marsy's Law, the first ever Victim's Bill of Rights within the Kentucky constitution, passed through the state senate and today the House Judiciary Committee.

It will now be sent to the house floor for consideration and could be on the ballot in Kentucky in November.

