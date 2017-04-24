Louisville violence continues amid Mayor's multimillion investment

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are now investigating the city's 32nd homicide so far this year, after a man was shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

The number is up from this same time last year, even with the Mayor's multimillion dollar funding initiative to fight violent crime.

The flashing lights and crime scene tape is a common occurrence on the streets of Louisville. So common in fact, this year is on track to be the deadliest yet.

In December of last year Mayor Greg Fischer proposed spending millions on battling the spike in violence.

"There's too many young men ending up dead in our community and it's like a punch in the gut to me every time I hear it,” Fischer said, days after making the first announcement.

His multimillion dollar plan included prevention and intervention programs, re-entry efforts, LMPD Enforcement and street interventionists.

The majority of the funding went to LMPD.

Chief Steve Conrad said nearly $800,000 of the $1.1 million has been spent on overtime, with officers spending more time in the neighborhoods that see the most crime.

The rest went to efforts on the streets.

"There are a lot of interventions that have taken place as a result of the street level work where these are folks that are objectively at high risk of engaging in gun violence but have not engaged in that because of some of the engagement they've had”, Rashaad Abdur-Rahman with Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said.

His department got about a quarter of the money. He said the focus has been on building the programs already in place to get Louisville's most vulnerable on the right track.

Part of that has been working with those who have been most affected by the violence. The position is called "interrupters" and they budget has funded about 20 positions.

Abdur-Rahman said the efforts are an improvement but not nearly enough.

"I don’t think anyone needs to be satisfied or happy or raising a victory flag cause we know that the numbers are still concerning”, Abdur-Rahman said.

He said he is hopeful his department will get more funding during the next fiscal year. Mayor Greg Fischer will present the budget to the council on Thursday.

